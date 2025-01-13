Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], January 13 (ANI): Futbol Club Barcelona triumphed over their Spanish rival Real Madrid in an emphatic 5-2 beating as the Blaugrana lifts the Spanish Super Cup for the 15th time in the club's history at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Despite an early lead from Real Madrid, courtesy of Frenchman Kylian Mbappe in the 5th minute of the match, Barcelona mounted a strong comeback with teenage sensation Lamine Yamal netting in past Real's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 22nd minute.

Also Read | On Which Channel Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Men’s and Women’s Matches of Inaugural Tournament Free Live Streaming Online?.

Following this, Barcelona caused a riot at Jeddah, with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski netting a penalty, caused by a foul by midfielder Camavinga on Gavi, in the 36th minute, making it 2-1.

Barcelona further extended their lead with a 39th header by Brazilian winger Raphinha from a cross by defender Jules Kounde.

Also Read | Kho Kho World Cup 2025 Schedule: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Inaugural Men’s and Women’s Tournament in India.

The Los Blancos did put up a valiant fightback, but it resulted in nothing.

Meanwhile, defender Alejandro Balde added salt to Real Madrid's wounds as he smashed in the fourth for Barcelona in the stoppage time of the first half.

In the second half, Barcelona continued with their rampage as Raphinha scored his second goal of the day in the 48th minute, making a brilliant run inside Real's defence, cutting past them and smashing it in the back of the net.

Real Madrid responded back with a goal in the 60th minute from Rodrygo, bringing the score to 5-2, from a brilliant freekick at the edge of the penalty box in front of the goal. Madrid was awarded the free kick following a foul on Mbappe by goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, which resulted in him being sent off by the referee.

Despite repeated attacks from the Los Blancos against a 10-men Barcelona, the Blaugrana held on to their lead as they claimed the Spanish Super Cup title dominantly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)