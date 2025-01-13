Hansi Flick’s Barcelona side never looked under pressure and dominated the game. Even though Real Madrid scored an opening goal, Barca kept on pushing and finally was rewarded with a ‘fine’ goal from star forward Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old striker ran through the open spaces after Robert Lewandowski’s first-touch pass set him free. Then the Spanish star rounded the defender in front of him and calmly put the ball into the back of the net with his left-foot finish. Fans compared Lamine Yamal’s calm finish and precision with former Barca star Lionel Messi. Watch the goal video below. Barcelona Win Spanish Super Cup 2025 Defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in Final; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde Score in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Video of Lamine Yamal’s Goal in Spanish Super Cup 2025 El Clasico

We're running out of words for Lamine Yamal! 🤩 The 17 year old pulls Barcelona level with an exquisite finish! 🌟#SuperCopaOnFanCode pic.twitter.com/j8YhFxd4Sn — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2025

