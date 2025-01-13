After Real Madrid’s 3-0 win over Mallorca in the Spanish Super Cup 2025 semifinal, the side started off well in the final against FC Barcelona. Carlo Ancelotti’s pacey attackers were a constant threat to Barca’s defence line and French striker Kylian Mbappe broke the deadlock with a beautiful finish. The striker got the ball on the counter-attack and beat the defender in front of him with a skillful dribble. Taking on the Barcelona goalkeeper, Kylian Mbappe masterfully placed the ball in the right bottom corner of the goal. This is Kylian Mbappe’s first El Clasico goal. Watch the video below. Barcelona Win Spanish Super Cup 2025 Defeating Real Madrid 5-2 in Final; Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Alejandro Balde Score in Supercopa de Espana El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Video of Kylian Mbappe’s Goal in Spanish Super Cup 2025 El Clasico

Incredible start to the #SuperCopa finale! 😮 Kylian Mbappe puts Real Madrid ahead in the #ElClásico with a sublime solo goal! 🥶#SuperCopaonFanCode pic.twitter.com/TVVpv1XOog — FanCode (@FanCode) January 12, 2025

