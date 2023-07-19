Mirpur, Jul 19 (PTI) Jemimah Rodrigues struck a 78-ball 86 while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur scored a patient 52 (88 balls) as India put up a much better display in the second ODI to notch 228 for eight here on Wednesday.

The other notable contributors for India were opener Smriti Mandhana (36) and Harleen Deol (25).

Also Read | Cricket at Asian Games 2023: Indian Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed Eyes Gold Medal for the Country.

Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana won the toss and elected to bowl first.

India skipper Harmanpreet made two changes to the side that lost the first ODI at the same venue by 40 runs (DLS Method) in a low-scoring game on July 16.

Also Read | Is India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Harleen Deol and Meghna Singh replaced Bareddy Anusha and Pooja Vastrakar in the playing XI.

Brief scores:

India: 228 for 8 in 50 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 88, Harmanpreet Kaur 52, Smriti Mandhana 36, Harleen Deol 25; Sultana Khatun 2/41, Nahida Akter 2/37) vs Bangladesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)