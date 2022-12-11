Wellington [New Zealand], December 11 (ANI): Jess Kerr's four-wicket haul set the tone as New Zealand began their ODI series campaign against Bangladesh with a comfortable eight-wicket win in the first game of the three-match series here at the Basin Reserve on Sunday.

Suzie Bates and Maddy Green both scored quick half-centuries to help New Zealand reach the mark with 114 balls remaining after restricting Bangladesh to 180 for 8 in their 50 overs.

Before Jahanara Alam gave Bangladesh a fleeting moment of optimism with two wickets in two balls, Bates put up 50 with captain Sophie Devine for the first wicket. Devine was caught behind for 21 before Amelia Kerr was bowled for a duck.

However, there wouldn't be any more dismissals as Bates and Green guided New Zealand to victory with an unbroken stand of 131 runs off just 134 balls. Green completed with 59 off 70 balls and five fours, while Bates finished unbeaten on 93 off 91 balls and 12 fours.

Bangladesh made a terrible showing after deciding to bat, scoring only 10 runs in the first six overs, and losing two wickets--both to Jess Kerr's medium-pace bowling. Sharmin Akhter and captain Nigar Sultana's 64-run third-wicket stand helped Bangladesh's come back, however the runs were scored at less than 3.5 runs per over. Later, Sultana added 55 runs with Lata Mondal and 33 runs with Rumana Ahmed, but the scoring tempo remained slow.

Sultana managed to gather up some speed after only hitting one four and getting 43 points off of her first 105 balls. She then struck three fours and a six while accumulating 30 points off of her next 27 balls before being run out for a career-high 73. Returning to the attack to bowl Bangladesh's 48th and 50th overs, Jess Kerr finished with a career-high 4 for 23, taking two more wickets. (ANI)

