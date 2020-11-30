London [UK], November 30 (ANI): Wolves on Monday confirmed that striker Raul Jimenez has suffered a fractured skull after clashing with Arsenal's David Luiz in their Premier League tie on Sunday.

Jimenez had to be stretchered off the pitch during Wolves 2-1 win over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Jimenez and Luiz were involved in a collision while challenging for a header inside the box, Goal.com reported.

The 29-year-old was then taken to a London hospital for treatment. Now, the club has confirmed that the striker indeed suffered from a fractured skull.

"Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital. He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery," Wolves said in an official statement.

"The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help. The club asks that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course," it added.

Wolves have not given a certain time frame regarding Jimenez's recovery. After the win against Arsenal, Wolves moved up to sixth in the Premier League standings.

On the other hand, Arsenal slipped to the 14th spot, only eight points above the relegation places. (ANI)

