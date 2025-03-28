New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): In a record-breaking opening weekend, the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) witnessed unprecedented viewership across JioHotstar and Star Sports Network. With a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes, JioStar Network has set new benchmarks, delivering an unparalleled cricketing experience across TV and digital platforms.

On JioHotstar, digital viewership of the first three matches was 40 per cent higher than last season, fueled by a 54 per cent surge in CTV consumption. With 137 crore views, a peak concurrency of 3.4 crore, and a staggering 2,186 crore minutes of watch time from just the first three matches of IPL 2025, JioHotstar continues to set new benchmarks, capturing the pulse of the nation like never before.

Also Read | Mumbai Cricket Association Welcomes South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas as He Visits Wankhede Stadium.

Furthermore, on television, as per BARC data, the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2025 set new records, drawing over 25.3 crore viewers and clocking an unprecedented 2,770 crore minutes of watch time - a 22 per cent surge from last year. The average TVR for the first three matches was up by 39 per cent compared to the previous season.

Charting the future of Sports, Sanjog Gupta, CEO, Sports, JioStar said, "The record-breaking viewership across digital and TV platforms over the opening weekend of TATA IPL 2025 reaffirms the tournament's unmatched popularity bolstered significantly by the wide reach of our platforms and our commitment to creating deeper fan connections, in turn redefining how India experiences sports. With a cumulative watch time of 4,956 crore minutes, this season has begun on an extraordinary note. As the tournament unfolds, we look forward to continuing to deliver an inclusive, intuitive and interactive IPL experience by serving every fan with a suite of customized viewing options, creating unmissable moments, unforgettable stories, and a truly immersive IPL."

Also Read | Jharkhand Tailor Hits Jackpot Of INR 3 Crore on Dream11 for GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 Match.

Speaking further on the record-breaking start to the season, Kiran Mani, CEO of Digital JioStar, said, "IPL 2025 is setting a new benchmark for how India engages with live sports and entertainment at an unmatched scale. The opening weekend showcased the power of innovation in creating richer, more interactive experiences, allowing fans to connect with the game like never before. At the same time, our partners are tapping into one of the most engaged audiences ever, driving deeper and more meaningful connections. As we continue to expand IPL's reach, bringing the game to newer audiences, we move closer to our ambition of lighting up a billion screens and making this season a historic moment in how sports and entertainment are experienced in India." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)