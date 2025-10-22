Sri Nagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 22 (ANI): Water skiing becomes a new sensation for adventure-loving youths in Kashmir. Water skiing is considered one of the most thrilling and attractive water sports, playing a vital role in promoting adventure tourism.

In collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, the water skiing association organised special water sports events, including water skiing at the world-famous Dal Lake, which attracts participants on a large scale.

Kashmir Valley has huge potential for adventure sports, especially in water games, due to the large number of water bodies, including the world-famous Dal Lake, where different types of water sports events are held every year, attracting a good number of players from across the country.

Youths of the valley, both boys and girls, are participating in different types of water sports activities, including water skiing. Because this thrilling and attractive sport is full of enjoyment, water skiing is a new sensation for the youths of the valley.

Presently, Kashmiri youths, both boys and girls from various schools, are participating in water skiing activities, which are being conducted under the supervision of professional trainers and coaches from the water skiing association at the world-famous Dal Lake.

"Water skiing is one of the best adventure sports that helps us to maintain our physical fitness, which is very important, and that's why youths are showing good interest in this thrilling adventure. So we demand that such activities should be continued in future so that adventure sports as well as adventure tourism will be promoted on a large scale," said one participant.

Earlier this year, Srinagar hosted the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) 2025. The three-day event, which concludes on August 23, featured more than 500 athletes from 28 states and Union Territories competing in five events.

In August, Athletes from humble backgrounds in Jammu and Kashmir, trained at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) water sports centre in Dal Lake, have secured one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal at the Khelo India Water Sports Festival (KIWSF) 2025, helping the Union Territory finish seventh among 28 states and Union Territories.

The inauguration was attended by notable dignitaries, including Nazhul Gul, Secretary, J&K Sports Council; Suhail Ahmad, CEO, Wushu Federation; Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Armed Police; and Kuldeep Handoo, Arjuna Awardee. (ANI)

