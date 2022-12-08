Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 (ANI): The much-awaited Jodhpur Polo Season 23 started with full zeal and compassion on Tuesday at Maharaja Gaj Singh Foundation Polo Ground, Jodhpur.

There will be four tournaments and eight one-day matches this season, which will run till December 31.

The Polo game was revived in Jodhpur in 1993 under the patronage of former Maharaj Gaj Singh Sports Foundation Polo Ground, Air Force Road, Pabupura from December 6 to December 31 under the aegis of Jodhpur Polo and Equestrian Institute, Jodhpur.

The Chief guest of this auspicious event was K.D. Dewal, Ambassador of India to the Republic of Armenia and Georgia. He started the match by throwing the first ball.

U mpire of the event was Dhruvpal Godara and the referee was Col Umaid Singh.

Jodhpur's Secretary Jagjit Singh said that in the tournament, an Arena Polo match was played between Black Bucks and Balsamand at 3 pm, in which the Black Bucks team took an initial lead of three goals and scored 15 goals against Balsamand team's 11 goals and won the match by defeating them by a margin of 4 goals. At the end of the match, the players of the winning team were honored by Colonel Umaid Singh giving them momentos.

In this season, four tournaments and eight one-day exhibitions will be played. All these matches will be played from 3:00 pm onwards. There will be four tournaments in the polo season. This will include Umaid Bhawan Palace Cup Arena Polo (4 goals) between 6th December to 9th December, HH Maharaja of Jodhpur Cup (8 goals), Rajputana and central India Cup (10 goals) between 19th December to 24th December, and Maharaja of Jodhpur Golden Jubilee Cup (10 goals) tournaments taking place from 27th December to 31st December. (ANI)

