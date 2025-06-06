London [UK], June 6 (ANI): England fast bowler Jofra Archer is in contention to play the second Test against India at Edgbaston next month, but only if he can prove his fitness in Sussex's County Championship match against Durham, according to national selector Luke Wright, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Archer, now 30, has not played a first-class match for a long time due to a series of injuries, including repeated surgeries on his right elbow and a stress fracture in his back. His last appearance in a red-ball game was for Sussex in May 2021, and he has not played a Test since February 2021 against India in Ahmedabad.

He was initially expected to make his red-ball return in the England Lions vs India A fixture this week, but had to pull out after suffering a ligament injury to his thumb while fielding during the Indian Premier League (IPL) last month. However, he is now getting closer to full fitness, and with a busy schedule ahead including five home Tests against India followed by an Ashes tour in Australia, England are hopeful Archer can rejoin the squad soon.

"Jof's (Jofra Archer) also trucking along really well actually," Wright said, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"The plan is for him to play a few second-team games, loading up in the second team for Sussex. And then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham during the first Test (June 22-25). Then if all things go well, fingers crossed, he should be available for the second Test," he added.

In his 13-Test career so far, Archer has taken 42 wickets at an average of 31.04, including two six-wicket hauls during the 2019 Ashes series.

"Like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking things off everyday with no setbacks," Wright added, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

"But, if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game, then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test," he said.

Archer is not the only pacer working his way back. Mark Wood and Olly Stone are both recovering from knee surgeries done earlier this year, and are slowly returning to bowling. Selector Luke Wright said both could be available for the later matches in the India series. Meanwhile, Gus Atkinson, who was a standout performer for England in 2024, is unavailable for the first Test due to a hamstring injury picked up during the recent series against Zimbabwe. (ANI)

