Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): Following the victory against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson lauded the performance of Jos Buttler in the second innings of the match.

Buttler was awarded Player of the Match following his brilliant, unbeaten knock of 107 in just 60 balls, which was laced with nine boundaries and six maximums. He scored runs at a strike rate of 178.33.

A sensational century from Jos Buttler and fiery cameos from Riyan Parag and Rovman Powell helped RR secure a pulsating two-wicket win over KKR in IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Rajasthan topped the table with this win, having won six, lost one, and obtained 12 points. Knight Riders are in the second spot, with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points.

"Very happy with the win. We were wondering about the wickets we lost. Rovman hit a couple of sixes, and that's when we felt like we were in the game. Some luck also, they also played really well. The quality of spin they had, they bowled really well. This ground suited them. Jos did what he does for us in the last 6-7 years, so happy for him. It (Jos's knock) should go right on top. Being an opener, if he gets in, no runs are unchaseable. He does something special," Samson said in the post-match presentation.

Recapping the match, Sanju Samson-led RR won the toss and decided to field first. Meanwhile, Narine (109), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (30), and Rinku Singh (20*) powered KKR to 223/6.

Avesh Khan and Kuldeep Sen bagged two wickets each in their respective spells to lead the RR bowling attack. On the other hand, Boult and Chahal picked up one wicket each.

During the run chase, Buttler (107) played a match-winning knock to chase down the 224-run target. He slammed 9 fours and 6 sixes in the second inning. Apart from Buttler, Parag (34) and Powell (26) also helped the Rajasthan-based franchise to clinch a 2-wicket win over KKR.

The Knights' bowling unit displayed a sloppy performance as they gifted plenty of runs in the second inning. However, Rana, Narine, and Chakaravarthy picked up two wickets each in their respective spells.

After the end of the match, RR hold the top of the table with 12 points, while KKR stand in second place on the standings with 8 points. (ANI)

