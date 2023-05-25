Melbourne [Australia], May 25 (ANI): Joseph Parker dismantled Australian heavyweight Faiga Opelu in the very first round of their heavyweight bout at Melbourne Fight Night on Wednesday. The fight with Opelu was Parker's return to the boxing ring after his last fight in January.

Parker was fighting for the second time this year his first being a unanimous decision win over Jack Massey in January. The Kiwi trains with the WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury who was also supporting him ringside during the fight yesterday.

Also Read | IND vs AFG: BCCI Could Rest All Seniors for Afghanistan Series Keeping Tour of West Indies in Mind.

Parker's hands were too fast for Opelu as he landed a left uppercut followed by a barrage of punches that wobbled Opelu and ended the fight in the very first round. The stoppage was Parker's first in over three years and marked his return to the big leagues after the flashy KO.

"I'd like to thank Django [Opelu] for taking the fight and putting on the best performance he could, I want to keep busy, anyone who's keen, anywhere. I just want to fight." Parker said post-fight.

Also Read | Men’s Junior Asia Cup Hockey 2023: Indian Team Register Comfortable 3-1 Win Against Japan.

Parker's hopes for the world title were shattered when he lost to Joe Joyce in the 11th round. Parker was fighting for the first time in Melbourne and wanted to make a statement against Opelu, his boxing record now stands at 32-3.

Reacting to his teammate's win the Gypsy King expressed that he would like to see Parker fight big names in the boxing world to build his chances for a shot at the title again.

"I'd like to see him fight maybe a rematch with Andy Ruiz, or a rematch with Joe Joyce, or even Dillian Whyte or even AJ. Joseph Parker is back on the map!" Fury said during the post-fight interview. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)