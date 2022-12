Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 27 (ANI): Shlok Jhunjhunwala and Zrey Dodhy topped in their respective competitions by securing gold medals in the Junior National Equestrian Championship 2022-23 which concluded on December 25. Young equestrian athletes performed and showcased their skills in different categories.

Zrey, a 11th grade student of Edubridge International School, settled for bronze in the previous edition of JNEC. He came out strong and proved his mettle by winning Gold in the Individual Show Jumping and Silver in the Team Show Jumping competitions. He also bagged the title of best rider in his category.

Another star performer at JNEC, Shlok Jhunjhunwala is a student of Bombay international school. Shlok won the individual gold in the first ever freestyle dressage held in the country. He also won the gold in the first ever one day eventing event. Eventing is divided into three sections including dressage, show jumping and cross country. His other accolades at JNEC are the silver in individual show jumping and team gold in dressage and show jumping normal. All the victories came as he played and performed in the young rider's category. He won the best rider award consecutively in 2021 for the junior category and in 2022 for young rider's category, a release said.

Zrey Dodhy said it was an incredible experience. "I would like to thank my parents, and coaches Bobin Tsering sir and Olympian Imtiaz Anees sir for guiding and supporting me at every step. Equestrian Sports involves two bodies & two minds - horse & rider. So, it is imperative that the rider & horse bond well and are in perfect sync with each other. My horse Bangie - full name Bangie de Prissey - belongs to Barath Manoharan of East Coast Equestrian Centre, Chennai. An absolutely wonderful horse, having great strength. I'm glad that I had Bangie with me and thoroughly enjoyed my partnership with her."

Zrey would like to go to a university which offers a strong and solid Equestrian Programme, in order to pursue riding with his studies. Zrey is eyeing to participate and compete in the Annual Equestrian Games at Japalouppe, which will be held at the end of Jan '23. Japalouppe is where he started off his equestrian journey and is emotionally attached to the place.

Shlok Jhunjhunwala said he is very happy about his achievements and would like to congratulate his peers and thank his parents and coaches for their immense support and contribution in his success.

"My coaches Ashish Limaye, Sanyogeeta Limaye from EIRS and Bobin sir from ARC stood as pillars for me all the time whenever I needed them for counselling and guidance. I must give kudos to the magical horse Abra Kadabra owned by my trainer Sanyogeeta Limaye. I won both my individual golds on that horse, he took me through my first ever cross country track like a pro and danced like a star in the freestyle dressage.

"I also rode on the horses Halchal and Hammer who supported and properly sync with my game plan and performed above par in the event. I hope to continue competing well and I am also really thankful to all my trainers and horses to make this possible and who made me strong enough to compete at this level," Shlok said.

Shlok's dream is to continue playing the sport and perform in the field of eventing along with his studies. (ANI)

