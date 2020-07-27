Turin [Italy], July 27 (ANI): Juventus on Monday revealed that forward Paulo Dybala suffered a thigh muscle strain after undergoing a scan.

Dybala went off injured in the first half of Juve's 2-0 win over Sampdoria on Sunday night which saw them claim a ninth consecutive Serie A title.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Extends Birthday Wishes to Jonty Rhodes, Says 'Thank You for Making Us Believe That Fielding Can Win Matches' (View Post).

"Paulo Dybala underwent radiological tests at J Medical this morning which revealed an elongation of the rectus femoral muscle of the left thigh. His conditions will be evaluated day by day," the club said in a statement.

The club have already claimed the Serie A title with two games to spare. The recovery time from similar injuries is about 10 days.

Also Read | England vs West Indies 3rd Test 2020 Day 4 Washed Out Due to Rain in Manchester.

Juventus to play against Lyon in the Champions League's second leg of the round of 16 on August 8. They need to overturn a 1-0 loss from February to advance to the quarter-finals in Lisbon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)