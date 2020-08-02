Leeds [UK], Aug 2 (ANI): Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri has said that the side had a mental decline after the Serie A game against Lazio.

Juventus were crowned champions of Italy for a ninth successive season after beating Sampdoria 2-0 at the Allianz Stadium on July 26.

Also Read | Amit Shah Tests Positive for COVID-19: Suresh Raina Wishes Home Minister a Speedy Recovery (See Post).

But the side picked up only two victories from their final eight matches.

"A little fear can do us good. After Lazio we felt the championship was won and we had a mental decline," Goal.com quoted Sarri as saying.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Wishes 'Happy Birthday' to Wife Ayesha (View Post).

Juventus finished the 2019-20 Serie A season with 83 points and this is the lowest number of points the side has registered in the last decade.

The side has also conceded more goals (43) than in any of their previous eight title successes, Goal.com reported.

Juventus also lost both the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia finals, and now the side will go into the Champions League.

The side hasn't won the Champions League since 1996. Juventus will face Lyon in the round-of-16 match in the tournament.

Sarri's side is 0-1 down and Juventus now have everthing to do in the second leg match.

If Juventus manages to win against Lyon, then the side will have a quarter-final clash against either Real Madrid or Manchester City. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)