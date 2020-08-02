On the occasion of wife Ayesha’s birthday, Shikhar Dhawan took to his official Instagram account and posted a heartfelt message for his better half. While sharing a monochrome picture with his partner, the left-handed batsman wrote: “Happy Birthday, hun! Have a great one and stay blessed! @aesha.dhawan5.” The comment section of the post got filled in no time as fans poured in wishes for Ayesha. In fact, veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also extended wishes for Dhawan’s wife. Ever since, the lockdown occurred the Delhi Capitals opener has been enjoying a gala family time at home and one can visit his social media page to verify the fact. Shikhar Dhawan Starts Preparation for Upcoming Season in UAE, Delhi Capitals Batsman Hits Nets.

The dashing batsman has been frequently posting adorable photos and videos with Ayesha. From dancing to playing pranks, the duo has given couple goals to the fans on many occasions. Meanwhile, have a look at Dhawan’s birthday wishes for Ayesha.

View Post:

The star batsman will next be seen in action during the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he represents Delhi Capitals. Some reports suggested that a limited amount of crowd can attend the match at the stadiums which means Ayesha, alongside her son Zoravar, will be able to see the veteran cricketer making a mockery of the opposition bowlers.

However, all the players will face a different challenge this time around as the tournament is being played in UAE due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Nevertheless, along with Dhawan, Delhi Capitals will also have the services of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer who’ll be determined to guide the Delhi-based team to their maiden title.

