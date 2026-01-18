Rindhana (Haryana) [India], January 18 (ANI): The journey of the Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Trophy Tour began on January 16 in the soul of the sport, truly lives, Rindhana.

Flagged off amidst cheers, curiosity and quiet pride, the tour marks KCL's effort to take the spirit of kabaddi back to the people and places that have shaped it over generations.

From Rindhana, the iconic trophy travelled to Panipat on January 17 and made its way to Karnal on January 18, where it was welcomed not just as a symbol of the league, but as a reflection of countless early-morning practices, dusty grounds and childhood dreams tied to kabaddi, according to a release.

Fans, young players and local communities gathered in large numbers, turning each stop into a moment of shared celebration and growing excitement ahead of the league's inaugural season.

Sharing their experience as the trophy reached Panipat, Bijender Kumar and Joginder Saini, owners of Panipat Panthers, jointly said, "It was a thrilling experience to see the KCL trophy in Panipat. The smiles, the curiosity of young players, and the genuine excitement of fans reminded us of how deeply kabaddi is woven into everyday life here. This tour truly brings the league closer to its people."

Echoing similar sentiments in Karnal, the official spokesperson of Karnal Kings added, "The response in Karnal has been heartening.

There was curiosity, pride and a real sense of belonging around the trophy. Moments like these make the build-up to the Kabaddi Champions League even more special, and we can't wait for this week to pass and see KCL go live."

As the Trophy Tour continues its journey across Haryana, the excitement now moves to Hisar, where the trophy will arrive tomorrow, continuing KCL's mission of connecting with communities and celebrating the grassroots spirit of kabaddi.

With the trophy travelling through the heartland of the sport, anticipation continues to build for the main event. The Kabaddi Champions League will be held from January 25 to February 7 in Sonipat, bringing together top talent, fierce rivalries and a celebration of kabaddi that belongs to the fans. (ANI)

