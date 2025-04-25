Chennai, Apr 25 (PTI) Reigning National Champion Karna Kadur and Musa Sherif of Arka Motorsports set the quickest time in the super special stage of the Asia Cup leg of the FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here.

Bengaluru's Karna Kadur with experienced co-driver Musa Sherif of Kerala clocked the fastest combined time of 2 minutes and 50.9 seconds for the two loops of 1.45-km gravel stage where two cars begin simultaneously to provide a vantage view for the spectators.

Ammittrajit Ghosh along with Ashwin Naik set the pace after the first lap to top table but Karna Kadur responded with a blistering 1min, 24.4sec, lap in his second lap to become the quickest driver of the day.

Jason Saldanha and PV Srinivasa Murthy finished the day in second place while Ghosh and Naik had to be content with the third place after the Super Special on Day 1.

Promoted by Vamcy Merla and organized by Madras Motor Sports Club, the APRC will run six more special stages on Saturday and five on Sunday for a total stage distance of 135km of fast and technical terrain.

