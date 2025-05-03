Berlin, May 3 (AP) Harry Kane was about to start celebrating his first career title.

Then Yussuf Poulsen scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for Leipzig to draw with Bayern Munich 3-3 and postpone the Bundesliga leader's party.

Bayern is all but certain to win the championship. Bayer Leverkusen can still mathematically catch the Bavarian powerhouse and defend its title by winning its remaining three games while making up a goal difference of 30 goals — if Bayern loses its final two matches.

Kane has been forced to wait for a first major trophy after a career of near-misses and disappointments. The 31-year-old Bayern star had to watch his teammates play without him as he was suspended against Leipzig because of an accumulation of yellow cards.

Leipzig made the better start and deservedly led at halftime thanks to goals from Benjamin Šeško and Lukas Klostermann, leaving the watching Kane sitting stone-faced in the stands.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany evidently found the right words during the break.

Kane's compatriot Eric Dier pulled one back with a header to Olise's corner in the 62nd, and Olise equalized a minute later after the home team's sloppy play from the restart.

Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt denied Sané and Leon Goretzka, and Konrad Laimer headed over against his former side as Bayern created a host of chances as the rain streamed down.

Sané finally made one count with a fierce shot inside the far post in the 83rd.

Bayern fans set up fireworks as they celebrated and Kane was ready to run onto the field to join his teammates until Xavi sent Poulsen through for the final say. (AP)

