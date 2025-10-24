Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 24 (ANI): Former Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions U Mumba have scripted one of the most inspiring comebacks of Pro Kabaddi 2025, a turnaround driven by unity, belief, and grit. From early setbacks to finishing with six wins in their last nine games, the franchise sealed a well-deserved Playoff berth, proving that resolve often triumphs over adversity.

The story of their revival began during the Chennai leg, a venue long associated with good fortune for the team. It was here that U Mumba hit the reset button -- both mentally and strategically. A bonding session featuring a team outing to watch Kantara 2 became an unexpected spark. The film's themes of faith, endurance, and redemption resonated deeply with the players, reigniting the collective spirit that soon translated into sharper performances on the mat.

A defining chapter of U Mumba's resurgence came when lead raider Ajit Chouhan's ankle injury threatened to derail their campaign. But instead of faltering, the squad rallied. Young raider Sandeep Kumar stepped up brilliantly, delivering four consecutive Super 10s while the defensive trio of Sunil Kumar, Parvesh, and Rinku held firm. When Ajit returned in the final stretch, the combination of Sandeep's consistency and Ajit's explosiveness reignited U Mumba's attack, capped by Ajit's match-winning 15-point performance against Jaipur Pink Panthers, a result that virtually sealed their Playoff spot, as per a press release.

Reflecting on the turnaround, U Mumba CEO Suhail Chandhok said: "We had a few near misses but something needed changing too, and we identified that early. Between Ajit's injury setback and some matches not going our way narrowly, it became clear that this was about more than just tactics. It was about reconnecting with what U Mumba stands for, the trust, the resilience, and the unity. Every player, every coach, every U Mumba staff member counts, every contribution matters. The Chennai leg reminded us of that, and the way the boys responded was exceptional. We were a mere tackle or raid away from sealing a Top 4 spot, and that's how tight the margins have been this season, but a Top 6 finish gives us the opportunity to keep fighting and back-to-back Playoffs after years showcase that we are moving in the right direction as a Franchise."

Behind the scenes, U Mumba's medical and support staff deserve immense credit for ensuring the team stayed in peak condition through the toughest phases of the season. Their coordinated rehabilitation plan enabled Ajit's swift recovery, while continuous strength and conditioning efforts across the squad maintained energy levels and reduced fatigue during a gruelling schedule. The scans revealed a potentially long-term ankle issue, prompting the support staff to consult specialists in Chennai and Mumbai before deciding on a non-surgical rehabilitation plan, involving physiotherapy and specific strength training. One physiotherapist was dedicated solely to Ajit, while another worked with the rest of the squad. The focused approach yielded quick results, with Ajit making an earlier-than-expected comeback against Puneri Paltan.

With momentum on their side and a rejuvenated squad, U Mumba now prepares to face the Patna Pirates in the play-ins, determined to extend their remarkable late-season surge and push for another title run. (ANI)

