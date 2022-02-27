Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Karnataka posted an emphatic 117-run win over Jammu and Kashmir while Railways had to settle for first innings points against Pondicherry on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C matches here on Sunday.

India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who picked six wickets in the first innings, bagged four more scalps to end with a 10-wicket haul (10 for 94) as Karnataka bowled out J&K for 390 despite a stubborn century by captain Ian Dev Singh Chauhan (110 off 188 balls, 15 fours, 2 sixes).

Also Read | Chelsea vs Liverpool, Carabao Cup 2021-22 Final Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Football Match in Indian Time?.

Resuming at the overnight score of 190 for 4, J & K continued to fight through Ian Dev Singh and Abdul Samad, who made a belligerent 70 (78 balls, 6 fours, 5 sixes). The two added 143 runs for the fifth wicket to defy the Karnataka attack.

Samad was the first to go, caught behind by keeper Sharath off K Gowtham who later got the skipper leg-before wicket.

Also Read | PSL 2022 Final Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Pakistan Super League 7 Match in IST.

Veteran Parvez Rasool (46) and Abid Musthaq kept the Karnataka bowlers at bay with a 70-run eighth wicket stand. However, Prasidh Krishna returned to polish off the tail and secure a win for his team.

Karnataka top Group C with 9 points from two matches, while J & K are second with six and face Railways (on 4 points now) next.

Karnataka will finish its league engagements with a match against Pondicherry.

The other match in the group saw Railways secure three points after obtaining the first innings lead against Pondicherry.

On the final day, Railways declared at its overnight score of 525 for 9 after which Pondicherry made 208 for 3 in 62 overs before play ended.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 302 & 298 for three declared beat Jammu and Kashmir 93 & 390 in 98.5 overs (Fazil Rashid 65, Ian Dev Singh Chauhan 110, Abdul Samad 70; Prasidh Krishna 4/59, Shreyas Gopal 4/155).

Pondicherry 342 & 208 for three in 62 overs (Paras Dogra 64 not out, Pavan Deshpande 59 not out drew with Railways 525 for nine in 151.4 overs (Arindam Ghosh 100, Mohammad Saif 99; Sagar Udeshi 3/144, Pavan Deshpande 2/74.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)