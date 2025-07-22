Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) India batter Karun Nair will return to Karnataka after a hiatus of three years for the upcoming domestic season after Vidarbha Cricket Association granted him the No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Nair played a major role in Vidarbha's title-winning run in the 2024-25 season, scoring 863 runs at an average of 53 and he also made a hundred in the final against Kerala.

“It's tough to see him go as he was a big part of our team in the last couple of seasons. But it's his decision and we respect that and NOC was given. Hopefully, he will do well in the future seasons,” a VCA official told PTI.

The successful stint with Vidarbha also helped Nair make a comeback to the Indian Test squad after eight years.

His record-breaking run in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-overs) -- 779 runs with five centuries in a row -- accentuated his comeback bid.

Along with that strong outing, Nair also set a new List A record, scoring 542 runs without getting dismissed.

Nair, however, has failed to replicate that form in the ongoing England tour with scores of 0, 20, 31, 26, 40 and 14 in the first three Tests.

The 33-year-old Nair is set to face tough competition from some young Karnataka players such as R Smaran, KL Shrijith and KV Aneesh.

However, his presence would certainly lend a touch of experience to the Karnataka batting line-up along with senior batter Mayank Agarawal.

Meanwhile, Karnataka will miss the services of pacer Vasuki Koushik, who has obtained the NOC from the state association to play for Goa this season.

