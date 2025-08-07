Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 7 (ANI): Kashi Rudras, the team that won Season 1 and is a strong team in the world of cricket, has started preparations for Uttar Pradesh T20 League Season 3. The Kashi team first visited the holy Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Captain Karan Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Upendra Yadav, Shiva Singh, and local player Yashovardhan Singh were present on this occasion. All these players had come to the temple to seek blessings before the start of the season.

Also Read | On Which Channel World Games 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch Global Multi-Sport Event Free Live Streaming Online?.

After the temple visit, Kashi Rudras organised a media session. In this, the players got a chance to connect with the journalists and local people and thank them for their constant support. During this, the players expressed their happiness about Season 3 and also shared their strategies and expectations.

This interaction has made the Kashi Rudras franchise the talk of the town. Kashi Rudras Captain Karan Sharma said, "Kickstarting Season 3 with a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple really means a lot to us. We are not just a team, but a family. Spending this moment together before the season begins strengthens our bond and spirits. We are very excited about the challenges ahead and are all set to give our fans a memorable season. We love the support of our local fans, and it was great to meet them today."

Also Read | ISL in Jeopardy? AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Clears Air As Tournament’s Future Continues to be Uncertain.

Kashi Rudras Representative Gaurav Batra also shared the same sentiments and said, "Our players are not just working hard on the field, but are also connecting with the soul of Varanasi. This media interaction was very important for us to share our vision for Season 3 with everyone and thank our supporters and media for their continued support. We have full faith in the capabilities of our team and are confident that we will perform in a way that will make Varanasi proud. We will continue to build on the success we gained from our Season 1 win."

Kashi Rudras are all set for Season 3. The team has been boosted by their hard training and enthusiastic support from the fans. They are now eagerly looking forward to showcasing their game and putting up a great show.

The full schedule of Season 3 matches is as follows:

* Match 2: Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions - 18 August, Monday, 3:00 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 4: Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras - 19 August, Tuesday, 3:00 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 8: Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras - 21 August, Thursday, 3:00 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 12: Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks - 23 August, Saturday, 3:00 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 15: Kashi Rudras vs Lucknow Falcons - 24 August, Sunday, 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 17: Kashi Rudras vs Gaur Gorakhpur Lions - 25 August, Monday, 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 19: Kanpur Superstars vs Kashi Rudras - 26 August, Tuesday, 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 23: Noida Kings vs Kashi Rudras - 28 August, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 27: Kashi Rudras vs Meerut Mavericks - 30 August, Saturday, 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

* Match 15: Lucknow Falcons vs Kashi Rudras - 01 September, Monday, 7:30 PM Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)