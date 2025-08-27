New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): Zimbabwe women's team all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. The decision came after an independent assessment confirmed that the left-arm spinner used an illegal bowling action, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The 19-year-old has been suspended from bowling in international cricket with immediate effect. She was reported by match officials during the first ODI against Ireland in Belfast on July 26, and she underwent the assessment in Pretoria, South Africa.

In accordance with Article 6.1 of the Bowling Regulations, Ndhlovu's suspension shall remain in place until she submits to a re-assessment of her bowling action, which confirms that she can bowl without using an illegal bowling action.

Ndhlovu was the captain of Zimbabwe's U19 side during the inaugural ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2023. Thus far, she has played 13 women's ODIs and 51 women's T20Is, taking 19 and 44 wickets, respectively. With the ball, she averages close to 19 in both formats.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe's men's team will play an ODI series against Sri Lanka. The matches will be played on August 29 and 31 at the Harare Sports Club.

Wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor marks his return to the ODI side while Richard Ngarava comes back from injury to boost the bowling attack alongside Blessing Muzarabani, as per the ICC. (ANI)

