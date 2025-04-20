Mumbai, April 20: The two Indian Super League (ISL) sides Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and East Bengal FC (EBFC) will lock horns in the opening Round of 16 fixture of the Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, according to the official website of ISL. Defending champions East Bengal FC will look to pick up where they left off last year, while Kerala Blasters will seek a fresh start under newly appointed head coach David Catala. ISL 2024–25: Jamshedpur FC Share Spoils With Kerala Blasters FC After 1–1 Draw.

Having missed out on the ISL playoffs, both teams have had ample time to prepare for India's premier domestic knockout football competition. The situation has been quite similar in both camps this season, as both Kerala Blasters FC and East Bengal FC parted ways with their head coaches, Mikael Stahre and Carles Cuadrat, respectively, during midseason.

Under Oscar Bruzon's guidance, the Red and Gold Brigade demonstrated spirited performances in the second half of the ISL 2024-25 season but narrowly missed out on a playoff berth. In contrast, the Blasters, who played under interim head coach TG Purushothaman after Stahre's departure in December, displayed inconsistent performances in the final stretch of the ISL, finishing outside the top six for the first time in four seasons.

East Bengal FC and Kerala Blasters FC faced off twice this season, with each side securing a win. Both matches ended with a 2-1 scoreline. The Blasters registered a comeback victory against the Red and Gold Brigade in Kochi, thanks to goals from Noah Sadaoui and Kwame Peprah.

In the reverse fixture, PV Vishnu and Hijazi Maher's goals powered the Kolkata giants to a crucial home victory. Catala acknowledged East Bengal FC's collective strength and anticipated a tough game against the defending champions in the pre-match press conference. ISL 2024–25: FC Goa Reinforce Second-Place Hold With 2–0 Win Against Kerala Blasters.

"We know that they (East Bengal FC) may be in a similar situation, and maybe they had better expectations in the league. Maybe they will use this Kalinga Super Cup also as a good opportunity to finish a good season," he said, as quoted from the official website of ISL.

"I know that they are the defending champions from last season. That's it for sure. Both teams will go for a win in the match. And it's going to be a passionate game," he added.

Catala's counterpart, Oscar Bruzon, has expressed confidence in his players' abilities and is optimistic about qualifying for the quarter-finals with a strong performance against the Blasters. The Spaniard is eager to finish the 2024-25 season on a high note and capitalise on the opportunity to represent India in AFC competitions once again by defending the Kalinga Super Cup title.

"This tournament gives us the possibility to play in Asia and represent India in the next season. So, we are well aware of the importance of the tournament, especially when things this season for us have been a little bit turbulent, as we could not match the expectations generated around the team at the beginning of the season," he stated. AFC Challenge League 2024–25: East Bengal FC Bow Out After 1–2 Defeat Against FC Arkadag.

"But I can tell openly that the boys have been working hard, very determined. We are going to come with a few changes in our playing style. The rival, Kerala Blasters FC, has been an iconic club in Indian football over the last few years. They have a new coach. I believe that tomorrow both teams are going to try to put everything on the pitch, try to progress, and play the next game against the team that has shown more consistency this season, MBSG," he continued.

Both teams, with their extensive and passionate fan bases, will be hoping for their unwavering support ahead of this crucial tie. The winner of this match will face Mohun Bagan Super Giant on April 6 in the first quarter-final.

