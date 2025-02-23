Margao, Feb 22 (PTI) Already qualified for the play-offs, FC Goa defeated Kerala Blasters 2-0 to cement their second place in the Indian Super League (ISL) here on Saturday.

Iker Guarrotxena struck in the 46th minute before Mohammed Yasir made it 2-0 for FC Goa in the 73rd.

Also Read | Which Team Josh Inglis Is Part of in IPL 2025? Here’s the Franchise Australian Wicketkeeper-Batter Will Play For in Indian Premier League Season 18.

With the win, the Gaurs moved to 42 points to strengthen their hold at the second spot in the points table.

The Gaurs also extended Mohun Bagan Super Giant's wait for the ISL title -- as a loss for the Goan side would have automatically crowned the Mariners the League Winners.

Also Read | On Which Channel MLS 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Major League Soccer Live Streaming Online?.

Now, the Jose Molina-coached MBSG will seek a win in their game against Odisha FC on Sunday to achieve that feat.

The Gaurs were on the offensive right from the beginning, pushing numbers forward and creating chances from both open plays and set-pieces.

One such situation following a corner resulted in Mohammad Yasir hurling in a cross for Carl McHugh at the centre of the box. The defensive midfielder did well to get to the end of the delivery but headed it wayward down the right side of the post in the 20th minute.

Guarrotxena unlocked the Kerala Blasters backline with a through ball that breached the defence immediately for Dejan Drazic in the middle of the 18-yard box.

The FC Goa No. 8 adjusted his position to try and direct the ball into the net as he had got past the entire defensive third of the visitors. But, Kamaljit Singh was reflexive enough to make the save in the bottom left corner in the 38th minute.

FC Goa stepped up on the pedal in the second half, as they patiently built up an attack from the right flank by first circulating it back to their defence and then delivering Drazic a curling delivery at distance on the left wing.

Drazic's effort looked set to rattle the target but Kamaljit did well to palm the ball out of danger. However, his collection was not tidy, resulting in Guarrotxena capitalising upon the rebound and slotting the ball into the bottom right corner through his right foot to break the deadlock in the 46th minute.

The Gaurs got a strong grip over the game thereafter as their entire attack flew fluidly from back to front thereafter.

In the 73rd minute, McHugh sprinted ahead from a pocket of space down the middle before passing the ball to Aakash Sangwan at the edge of the box. Sangwan carried forward the endeavour, laying out a straightforward delivery for Guarrotxena deep inside the 18-yard zone.

Guarrotxena abruptly squared up a pass for Yasir at very close range in the middle, who tapped the ball into the bottom right corner and doubled the lead for the Gaurs.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)