Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 17 (ANI): The Indian Super League (ISL) outfit Kerala Blasters FC have revealed that they have reached an agreement with A-League side Newcastle Jets to sign forward Jaushua Sotirio on a contract that will run till 2025.

He becomes Kerala Blasters FC's first signing of the summer, having made over 150 appearances in the A-League.

The club made the announcement on its social media handles on Tuesday.

Sotirio, having spent his entire professional football career in Australia, is a versatile attacker that can play as a winger or forward and comes with a bag of experience. The 27-year-old has also played at the highest level, winning the AFC Champions League with Western Sydney Wanderers in 2014 while also featuring in the 2014 Club World Cup.

Sotirio began his youth career with Five Dock and Leichhardt before moving on to the Australian semi-professional side Marconi Stallions. He then signed for the Wanderers and spent six seasons there. He was part of the side that finished as A-League runners-up on two occasions during the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons. The dynamic forward later turned up for Wellington Phoenix FC and after three seasons, went on to sign for Newcastle Jets on a two-year deal in 2022. Sotorio, however, spent just one season with the Jets.

The Australian will look to make a mark in India with the Blasters, who qualified for the Hero ISL playoffs during the 2022-23 season. (ANI)

