Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Kerala Cricket League (KCL) Season-2 launched in a spectacular style at Nishagandhi, filling the capital with excitement and energy. The event, inaugurated by Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman, drew thousands of cricket fans and dignitaries for a celebration that set the perfect stage for the cricket festival officially beginning August 21, a release said.

A lively atmosphere prevailed, enhanced by memorable performances, including a captivating musical night by Agam Band and appearances by popular stars.

During the ceremony, the minister unveiled KCL's unique mascots, the 'Bat-wielding Tusker,' 'Chakyar,' and 'Hornbill.' The Chakyar mascot delighted the crowd with a lively comedic act. Adv. V.K. Prasanth MLA, Sanju Samson and Keerthy Suresh together flagged off the trophy tour's promotional vehicle, which will travel across the state.

Minister Abdurahiman expressed confidence that KCL can become India's top domestic league within five years, highlighting the state government's commitment to supporting KCL and Kerala's growing sports economy, which aims to double from 5.5% to 10% within three years. He announced upcoming projects worth ₹1,350 crore to develop Kerala's sports infrastructure, with the vision of making it the best in the country.

KCA President Jayesh George emphasized that KCL's growth aligns with the association's long-term goals. A specially designed fan jersey was launched to promote road safety, unveiled by Kerala cricketers Sanju Samson and Salman Nizar, who noted the importance of fan support.

Fans enjoyed a video replay of the helmet moment that secured Kerala's Ranji Trophy semi-final victory, which was met with thunderous applause. All six participating teams and their owners were introduced, with KCA Secretary Vinod S. Kumar describing the enthusiastic public response as proof of the excitement for Season-2 and the league's bright future.

The event also featured the release of behind-the-scenes footage from the KCL advertisement film starring Mohanlal, reuniting the iconic 'Aaram Thampuran' team, much to the public's delight.

Key attendees included KCA officials, team owners, and celebrities such as Priyadarshan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh, and Mohanlal. The festivities concluded with a vibrant musical performance by Agam Band, leaving the audience thrilled for the tournament ahead. (ANI)

