Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], August 15 (ANI): Day 4 of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship featured four Division 'C' and two Division 'B' matches with Kerala Hockey, Telangana Hockey, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Hockey Bengal winning their respective fixtures while Hockey Gujarat drew with Goans Hockey.

In the first match of the day Kerala Hockey defeated Le Puducherry Hockey 7-3 with captain Muhammed Kaif (37'), Abhinandh P S (10'), Kolnati Sai Ram (53'), Anish Minz (15'), Adhul Shan Peruvankuzhiyil (27'), Akshay Anil (57') and Abhishek Yadav (6') scoring for Kerala Hockey while Anbupathi (8', 12', 55') was the lone scorer for Le Puducherry Hockey.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Tonight, August 8: Drew McIntyre to Address Attack on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, Alexa Bliss vs Piper Niven and Other Exciting Matches on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

In the second match, Telangana Hockey had a dominating 8-2 win against Tripura Hockey where Manoj Aggu (10', 22') and Pradeep Kodapa (28', 43') scored two gaols each for Telangana Hockey, while a goal each was scored by captain Ganesh Ravula (18'), Megavath Bhaskar (22'), Banavath Nithin (35' and Rahul Choudhary (28'). Govinda Roy (38', 51') was the lone goal scorer for Tripura Hockey.

In the next match, Chhattisgarh Hockey defeated Hockey Raj. 6-1 with Mohit Nayak (19', 27', 31', 41', 55') of Chhattisgarh Hockey scoring five of the six goals for his team, while Avinash Ekka (6') scored the sixth one. Anshul (37') was the lone scorer for Hockey Raj, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Also Read | IND-A W vs AUS-A W 2nd ODI 2025: Yastika Bhatia, Radha Yadhav and Tanuja Kanwer Lead India A to 50-over Series Win Over Australia A.

The final Division 'C' fixture match of the day saw a 5-5 draw between Hockey Gujarat and Goans Hockey. Goan Hockey's Govind Yadav (9', 22', 60') scored a hat-trick, while Tushar Sharma (1', 53') got a brace. Meanwhile, captain Mayank Sanas (10'), Mayankkumar Halpati (37'), Yash Tandel (48'), Prathambhai Patel (38') and Bhavya Patel (19') scored a goal each for Hockey Gujarat.

The second half of the day saw Delhi take on Hockey Association of Bihar in the first Division 'B' match, with Delhi registering a narrow 3-2 win. Yuvraj Singh (36', 59') scored two goals for Delhi, while the third goal was scored by Captain Naitik Rana (54'). Meanwhile, Nandlal Shah (49') and captain Amrendra Kumar Singh (27') scored a goal each for the Hockey Association of Bihar.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Bengal registered a dominant 8-2 win over Assam Hockey, with Karan Shaw (5', 27', 41', 52') scoring four goals for Hockey Bengal. The other four goals for the team were scored by Rohit Kujur (48'), Ayush Prasad (43'), Bishnu Paswan (3') and Joydeep Singh (55'). Suraj Thakur (18') and Ritik Patir (4') were the two goal scorers for Assam Hockey. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)