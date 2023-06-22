Montreal [Canada], June 22 (ANI): Haas's driver Kevin Magnussen and AlphaTauri's driver Nyck de Vries avoided a clash at the Canadian Grand Prix on last Sunday. Thier cars touched each other but both the drivers managed to escape what could have been a huge accident.

Kevin Magnussen finished the race in the 17th position and Nyck de Vries concluded his race in the 18th position.

According to a report on the official website of Formula 1, It all started when the AlphaTauri man made a move on the Haas into Turn 1. He was on the inside, and appeared to push Magnussen wide, the Dane just clipping the edge of the grass into Turn 2 where he found himself now on the inside line."

It further stated, "The two banged wheels, with Magnussen's front wing end-plate rocking from side to side and pieces of carbon fibre flying as George Russell took advantage to slip past into 12th. But they weren't done there, with De Vries opting to try the switchback and pulling up alongside the Haas on the run down to Turn 3."

"Back on the inside line, the Nyck de Vries out-braked himself as he attempted to get ahead, the lock-up sending him straight on down the escape road. With nowhere to go, Magnussen followed - before cannily pulling across to block the exit and prevent De Vries from returning to the track before he could," the report stated as per the official website of Formula 1.

Speaking on the incident, AlphaTauri's driver Nyck de Vries said, "I think it was a decent race up until the point Kevin Magnussen and I sort of got together. We raced each other hard into Turn 1, I was able to undercut the exit of Turn 2, get onto the inside and then I think we both kind of missed our braking point. I was on the dirt, very low grip and then I went straight and we lost too much time there, and that was it."

But Haas's driver Kevin Magnussen had other views about the incident. He said, "I think he just missed his braking; I was on the outside and I couldn't turn in because he was going straight," according to the official website of Formula 1. (ANI)

