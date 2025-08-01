New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Executive Committee (EC), on the recommendation of the federation's Technical Committee (TC), decided to appoint Khalid Jamil as the head coach of the Senior Men's Indian National Team during its virtual meeting on Friday, as per an official statement from AIFF.

In the presence of AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey, Vice President NA Haris, Treasurer Kipa Ajay, the members of the Executive and Technical committees, along with both Dronacharya Awardee coaches Bimal Ghosh and Armando Colaco, and Dhyan Chand Awardee Shabbir Ali, the AIFF's Technical Director Syed Sabir Pasha and National Teams Director Subrata Paul presented a SWOT analysis of all the three shortlisted coaches - Khalid Jamil, Stephen Constantine, and Stefan Tarkovic.

Colaco, Ghosh, and Ali expressed their views that the AIFF should prioritise selecting an Indian coach for the senior men's national team. All three opined that during their respective coaching careers, they, too, were once Indian coaches with no national team experience. However, they believe that Indian coaches need to be given a fair chance to prove themselves.

Technical Committee chairperson IM Vijayan, a Padma Shri and Arjuna awardee, shared his experiences during his playing days, and said that India had a much higher FIFA ranking with the likes of Sukhwinder Singh and Syed Nayeemuddin as the head coaches. Thus, he strongly recommended Khalid Jamil, as he has already been conferred with the AIFF's Men's Coach of the Year Award on two occasions (2023-24 and 2024-25).

Thereafter, the majority of the house accepted the recommendations of the TC. The AIFF Vice President Haris, along with members such as Pinky Bompal Magar, Thongam Tababi Devi, Climax Lawrence, Menla Ethenpa, Arif Ali, Mohan Lal, and others, opined that for the betterment of Indian football, the federation must give an opportunity to an Indian coach.

Suggestions of Stephen Constantine also came in from a few members of the EC. However, after detailed discussions, the house decided in favour of Khalid Jamil. The house felt that since India are set to participate in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 later this month, followed by back-to-back AFC Asian Cup Final Round Qualifier matches against Singapore in October, Jamil would be a better option, since he has been working with Indian players on a regular basis. (ANI)

