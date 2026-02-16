Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 16 (ANI): The Khele Sanand Season 3, which kicked off on September 17, 2025, has reached its halfway stage, marking a significant step in its mission to foster all-round growth among rural youth of Sanand Taluka, according to a release.

Season 3 of Khele Sanand has featured sports such as Kho Kho, Kabaddi, shooting, and volleyball, and hosted the Khele Sanand Athletics Meet 2025 in December last year. The event saw enthusiastic participation from young athletes across multiple villages, showcasing not only sporting talent but also teamwork, discipline, and community spirit.

A total of 7160 people have participated to date.

The Khele Sanand Athletics Meet has become a dynamic stage for local youth to showcase speed, strength, and endurance. With sprints, distance runs, and field events drawing strong participation, Season 3 reinforces its holistic vision -- promoting fitness, discipline, and spirited competition among young athletes.

A key highlight of this season has been the active involvement of village Sarpanches, who have provided crucial logistical support, from organising venues and ensuring smooth transport to mobilising local resources and accommodating special dietary requirements. Their contribution has strengthened the tournament's grassroots foundation, ensuring every match runs seamlessly.

With several matches still to be played, excitement continues to build as villages rally behind their teams. The second half of the season promises even more spirited performances, community bonding, and inspiring stories of young talent rising to the occasion.

Vijayi Bharat Foundation Chairman and Director Shri Jalaj Dani, along with other Directors Dhanraj Nathwani, Durgesh Agarwal and Dilip Thaker, praised Team Khele Sanand for their impactful on-ground efforts and inspiring the youth of Sanand. (ANI)

