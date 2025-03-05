New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Around 1230 para athletes, including international players, will compete at the second edition of the Khelo India Para Games (KIPG) scheduled to be held here from March 20 to 27.

The para athletes, many of them medallists at 2024 Paris Paralympics and 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, will compete in six disciplines -- para archery, para athletics, para badminton, para powerlifting, para shooting and para table tennis.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will host the para athletics, para archery and para powerlifting disciplines while the IG Stadium complex will stage the para badminton and para table tennis events.

Prominent para athletes competing in the KIPG 2025 include Paris Paralympics gold medal winners Harvinder Singh (archery), Dharambir (club throw) and Praveen Kumar (high jump).

"The phenomenal rise of our para athletes is a huge inspiration to sportspersons at large. This 'can do' attitude is really motivating and I am sure we will see some great performances at the upcoming Khelo India Para Games," Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a release.

