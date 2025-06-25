New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) will be held in Jaipur in November with more than 4,000 students expected to take part in the competition, Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Wednesday.

Poornima University and Rajasthan University will jointly host the Under-25 multi-sport Games which will see participation of more than 200 Universities.

Also Read | Which County Ishan Kishan is Playing for? Know About Indian Cricket’s County Championship 2025 Team.

Like previous editions, there will be at least 20 disciplines on the KIUG 2025 programme.

“I am extremely happy to announce that the Khelo India Youth Games will take place in Rajasthan in November 2025. These Games are for under-25 athletes and will be coming after the under-18 Khelo India Youth Games that took place in Bihar in May this year," Mandaviya said in a sports ministry release.

Also Read | Celebrating Victories: How 1xBet Tournament Participants Reached IPL Season's Top.

"These Games offer great opportunity for athletes who seek a national platform to impress our numerous scouts eyeing the best talents in the country,” he said.

“Worldwide, university students dominate multi-sport events. In Rajasthan, we hope to see some quality performances as we expect the athletes will be at their peak.”

Chandigarh University had won the team championships at KIUG 2024, co-hosted by Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

Lovely Professional University came second while Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University was third.

A total of 770 medals -- 240 gold, 240 silver and 290 bronze -- were on offer in the 2024 edition, held in North-east India for the first time.

Over 200 universities competed for 11 days in the KIUG 2024 with around 4,500 athletes taking part in 20 sports.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)