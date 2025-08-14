Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Himalayan Kingfisher, the mascot for the first-ever Khelo India Water Sports Festival, was released in Srinagar on Thursday. The Games will be held at the iconic Dal Lake from August 21-23, according to a release from SAI media.

The water sports festival is part of the expanding Khelo India calendar. The first-ever Khelo India Beach Games were held in Diu in May this year. The KIWSF will be hosted by the J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of India.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez Age Difference: How Old Are Star Portuguese Footballer and His Supermodel Fiancee? Know Their Dates of Birth and Ages.

For Jammu and Kashmir, this will be the second Khelo India event after Gulmarg hosted the snow events of the Khelo India Winter Games in March. The KIWSF will feature rowing, canoeing and kayaking as medal events. The demonstration events will be water skiing, shikara race and dragon boat race. More than 400 athletes from 36 states and Union Territories are expected in Srinagar.

The Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir, Satish Sharma, and the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, released the mascot and the logo. The official kits of the Games were also revealed.

Also Read | UFC 319 Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev: Fight Card, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The Himalayan Kingfisher, the colourful mascot of the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025, embodies the spirit of adventure, nature, and competition in the Games. With its bold orange and blue, it represents energy, tranquillity, and the beauty of Kashmir. More than a symbol, it's the festival's ambassador, promoting eco-friendly sports, tourism, and youth engagement nationwide.

The Khelo India Water Sports Festival logo captures the essence of Kashmir, featuring a Shikara gliding on Dal Lake, framed by snow-capped mountains and pine trees. Its calm reflections mirror the beauty of Kashmir, while the Khelo India colours unite tradition, nature, and the energy of sport.

"Gulmarg has already become the winter games capital of the country, and now Dal Lake will become the water sports hub of the country," said Sadiq, as quoted from a release from SAI media.

"This is a proud moment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)