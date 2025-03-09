Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): The second leg of the Khelo India Winter Games 2025 will commence on Sunday at the picturesque Kongdoori slopes here. The Indian Army will aim to wrest control from the first-leg winners, the Union Territory of Ladakh, to defend their overall title in the prestigious tournament.

Previously, UT of Ladakh finished on top in the first chapter, winning 7 medals, including four gold, followed by Tamil Nadu with five medals, including three gold. Maharashtra finished with the maximum number of medals (10), but only two gold meant they finished third.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reportedly Suffers Injury in Training Session Ahead of IND vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final.

A total of 350-plus athletes from 11 states, two Union Territories and central forces Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be competing in four disciplines Alpine Skiing, Nordic Skiing, Ski Mountaineering and Snowboarding as the Winter Games resume after postponement due to insufficient snowfall in February, a release said.

Wasim Bhat, an Alpine Skiing athlete from Jammu & Kashmir, feels the adrenaline-pumping sport has taught him to be fearless.

Also Read | IND vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Final: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs New Zealand Cricket Match in Dubai.

"Khelo India Winter Games are bringing focus on top athletes and performers of Jammu and Kashmir as well as athletes across the country. The mountains of Kashmir have taught me to be fearless and adaptable. I am excited to put my skills to the test in the Khelo India Winter Games starting from Sunday and make J&K proud," Wasim told SAI Media.

Capt. Amit Kapoor, Ski Mountaineering athlete from Delhi, admitted that the mental toughness of winter sports athletes is exemplary and that makes a competition like Khelo India Winter Games unique.

"The Khelo India Winter Games, held since the year 2020, have come a long way. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition has brought the athletes to Jammu and Kashmir, the winter sports capital of India, which has hosted all the Winter Games held in the country so far. Ski mountaineering is about endurance, skill, and mental toughness. Tackling the slopes of Gulmarg may be tough, but the strength and resilience of the athletes participating in the Khelo India Winter Games is exemplary," he said.

National Games gold medallist Vakar Ahmad Lone, a snowboarding athlete from J&K, said that the Winter Games gave the local talent an international-level platform to showcase their skills.

"Khelo India Winter Games are putting the spotlight on the local talent as well as providing opportunities to athletes coming from outside to play their sport on the fascinating powdery snow of Gulmarg. For me snowboarding isn't just a sport, it's a way to connect with nature and push my limits. I am excited to be competing in the Khelo India Winter Games and showing the world what Kashmiri athletes are capable of," Vakar told SAI Media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)