Kashmir, also called ‘heaven on earth,’ is a breathtaking region situated in the north of India. The region is blessed with lush green valleys, stunning landscapes, and awe-inspiring sceneries. It is a true paradise and its beauty has inspired many poets, songwriters and authors. Its cool and crisp weather, especially during winter, adds to the region's charm. It’s not just the valleys, green meadows, and snow-covered mountains that captivate; the food, traditional fashion and culture are also equally fascinating. The best Kashmiri dishes that will tug at your heartstrings are rogan josh and gushtaba, also called gustaba. They offer warmth on a cold winter evening. Enjoy a piping hot cup of Kahwa tea while you are wrapped in traditional soft Kashmiri pashmina shawls. These experience’s capture the essence of Kashmir’s rich culture. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir Photos and Videos: Gulmarg, Gurez Turn Into Winter Wonderland After Fresh Snowfall.

Kashmir is gearing up for the winter season. The recent snowfall in Gulmarg, a hill station in Kashmir, transformed it into a winter paradise. The stunning photos and videos that are circulating on social media have captivated people and inspired wanderlust. If you’re wondering how to enjoy Gulmarg and its culture, simply scroll below.

Best Months to Visit Gulmarg

Those who want a perfect blend of the picturesque landscapes with ideal weather should visit Gulmarg during the months of March to August. The weather is pleasant, making it the best time to visit the hill station. During the autumn months of September and October, the leaves of the famed Chinar trees turn to hues of striking reds and yellows, making for a stunning sight. However, for those who wish to experience snow, visiting Gulmarg from the months of November to February would be the right time to visit.

Best Places to Visit in Gulmarg

There are a wide range of activities to do and places to visit in Gulmarg. They are listed below.

Gulmarg Gondola Ride

A trip to Gulmarg is incomplete without going on the gondola. The Gulmarg gondola is one of the world’s highest cable cars. It also offers stunning views of the snow-covered landscapes. It takes visitors from the meadows of the Apharwat peak and makes for an unforgettable experience.

Apharwat Peak

Apharwat Peak (Photo Credits: Flickr)

The Apharwat peak offers breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains and a stunning panoramic view of the valley. It is also a very popular spot for skiing during the winter. You can reach the peak by the Gulmarg gondola ride.

Gulmarg Biosphere Reserve

The Gulmarg biosphere reserve is home to a wide range of wildlife. It also houses the Hangul deer. It also boasts of a wide range of flora and fauna. The biosphere reserve is a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.

Alpather Lake

Alpather Lake (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Alpather Lake is a stunning crystal-clear lake that is located at the base of the Apharwat peak. It is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and it is a very serene spot for trekkers and nature enthusiasts.

St Mary’s Church

St Mary’s Church is a 110-year-old church that is known for its charming spot and beautiful architecture. The church stands as a reminder of the region’s colonial history. It offers a very serene and peaceful atmosphere for visitors. Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam Receive First Snowfall of the Season; Rainfall Expected in Srinagar (Watch Video).

Gulmarg is a perfect destination for nature lovers and adventure seekers. Whether you’re looking for a thrilling gondola ride, escaping into a serene environment, or immersing yourself in its rich culture, Gulmarg offers something for everyone, making it an unforgettable experience.

