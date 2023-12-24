London, Dec 24: Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join England's coaching staff for next year's T20 World Cup to be jointly held across the Caribbean islands and the USA, the ECB announced on Sunday.

Pollard, who retired from all forms of cricket in April 2022, was a member of the West Indies team that won the 2012 T20 World Cup and has played 637 T20 matches in his career. WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2023: Shai Hope’s Blitz Helps West Indies Register 3–2 Series Win Against England.

"Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has been appointed to the England Men's coaching team for next year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a media release. "Pollard will join the England Men's team specifically for the T20 World Cup as an assistant coach and to provide expertise of the local conditions," the release further stated. Stunner! Andre Russell Pulls Off Excellent Caught and Bowled Effort To Dismiss Rehan Ahmed During WI vs ENG 5th T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Pollard, who had captained West Indies in 63 T20Is, has made 1,569 runs and grabbed 42 wickets from 101 matches. The strapping all-rounder was also an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' side that won five IPL titles under Rohit Sharma. Though Pollard has left the MI set-up, he is still active in franchise cricket and has recently led the Trinbago Knight Riders to the final of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

