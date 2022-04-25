Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) Tokyo Olympian swimmer Srihari Nataraj clinched a gold medal in the 50m freestyle, clocking 23.23 seconds, on day two of the Khelo India University Games here on Monday.

The 21-year-old Nataraj broke Mihir Ambre's meet record timing of 23.78 seconds from the previous edition as he produced his fastest time in an individual race in the event.

Nataraj's win added gloss to a dominant performance from hosts Jain University, which soared to the top of the medal table with the help of four golds in swimming.

The swimming events also saw five new KIUG records.

At the end of second day, 17 universities had already won a gold and as many as 41 had marked their presence on the medal table.

With 10 medals up for grabs in swimming, the first went to Savitribai Phule Pune University's Shubham Dhaygude in the men's 400m freestyle.

Soon, it was time for Jain University to shine as Siva Sridhar not only won gold but also in the process set a new KIUG record time of 2:05.43 in the 200m Individual Medley.

Sridhar repeated win-record double in the 100m backstroke later in the day.

In the day's final event in the pool, Shivaji University's Rujuta Khade broke yet another KIUG record in the women's 50m freestyle, with a time of 27.38.

She broke Sadhvi Dhuri's mark from Bhubaneshwar by nearly six-tenths of a second as Shivaji University sat in second place on the medal table with three gold, one silver and one bronze.

Punjabi University, the overall winners at the 2020 edition, won their first gold at this edition, via Ishneet Aulakh in the women's 25m individual pistol.

Aulakh and her team were beaten to silver in the team event by their state rivals Panjab University.

Following Komal Kohar's win on Sunday, Maharshi Dayanand University logged another gold in women's weightlifting — Sneha winning the 59kg class.

Juturi Koteswara Rao registered Krishna University's first ever gold at the Games in the women's 73kg class. Rao had won silver in the women's 67kg at the last edition.

Earlier in the day, Bharathiar University scored a massive upset in the women's volleyball semifinals, toppling SRM University 3-0.

Bharathiar will face state rivals SRM University in the final on Tuesday.

There will be 22 medals up for grabs on day 3 with swimming, weightlifting and volleyball events lined up.

