Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 22 (ANI): Defending champions Maharashtra and last edition runners-up Haryana clinched five and four gold medals each on Monday to begin their march towards the top half of the medals tally of the Khelo India Youth Games 2023, Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra bagged two gold medals each from Gymnastics and Yogasana and one in fencing to jump to second spot in the overall standing while Haryana swept both the Kabaddi golds and added one each in Judo and fencing to climb to third position. Host Tamil Nadu continued to occupy the top spot with six gold medals, adding two from the cycling velodrome at TNPESU, Chennai, as per a press release from Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | 9. Pro Kabaddi League 2023-24: Stellar Defence Helps Haryana Steelers Seal 37-30 Win Over Telugu Titans.

Gujarat were in fifth position after judokas Meherudak Makhwana (52kg) and Shahin Darjada (57kg) added two more gold medals to the one they had won from the same arena a day before. Telangana also won two gold medals on Monday - one each in Gymnastics and Cycling.

On the first two days of the competition, both Maharashtra and Haryana had missed out on winning any gold medal and hence were in the bottom half of the medals table despite winning more medals overall.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Maharashtra Takes Gold Tally to Five, Haryana Clean Sweeps in Kabaddi.

Gymnast Aaryan Davande opened Maharashtra's gold medal account with a clinical performance in the Artistic All-Round competition at the SDAT Aquatics complex in Chennai before Samyukta Kale clinched the Girls Rhythmic All-Round title with a total of 102.75 points.

Davande accumulated a total of 73.200 points to pip Uttar Pradesh's Pranav Mishra (72.470 pts) to the top spot. Harshit of UP clinched the bronze with a score of 71.700 points in the event where the boys have to perform on six different apparatuses to decide the winner.

In Yogasana, Rudrakshi Bhave led a clean sweep of medals for Maharashtra in the Girls Artistic Single category while Rohan Tayade won the gold medal in the Boys Artistic Single event.

Fencer Mahi Aradwad then rounded off Maharashtra's gold medal count with a 15-11 win over Anupriya of Haryana in girls' Epee final at the Table Tennis Hall in TNPESU.

Haryana as expected bagged both the gold medals in Kabaddi at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor stadium. The boys' team defeated Rajasthan 43-28 while the girls got the better of Tamil Nadu 40-33 in the respective finals.

In the Judo competition being held at the same venue, Lucky got the better of his state-mate Inder Aakash Singh to clinch the gold medal before Kanupriya defeated Manipur's Mangaleibi T in girls Foil final in Fencing to take Haryana to third position.

-RESULTS

Basketball

Girls:Group A: Tamil Nadu bt Kerala 91-59; Maharashtra bt Chandigarh 87-38Group B: Chhattisgarh bt Uttar Pradesh 81-50; Punjab bt Madhya Pradesh 76-41Boys: Group A: Punjab bt Mizoram 105-66; Uttar Pradesh bt Madhya Pradesh 106-83Group B: Karnataka bt Rajasthan 75-65

Cycling

Girls:Time Trial (500m): Gold - J Srimathi (TN) 39.752; Silver - Vimla (Raj) 40.211; Bronze - R Tamilarasi 41.028Team Sprint: Gold - Tamil Nadu 1:20.036; Silver - Rajasthan 1:20.528; Bronze - Maharashtra 1:20.814

Boys:Time Trial (1km): Gold - Aashirwad Saxena (Tel) 1:12.652; Silver - Vedant Jadhav (Mah) 1:13.362; Bronze - Gurmoor Poonia (Har) 1:14.192

Team Sprint: Gold - Kerala 1:09.856; Silver - Maharashtra 1:10.434; Bronze - Tamil Nadu 1:11.156

Boxing

Women60kg: Khushi Singh (MP) bt Riya Toor (Pun) 5:063kg: Ankur Yadav (Har) bt Deepika Sundi (AP) 5:066kg: Harshika Rana (UP) bt Minnat Zarine (Kar) 5:070kg: Krisha Verma (Pun) bt Komal Mahar (Utk) RSC R175kg: Diksha (Del) bt Jasleen Lail (Pun) 5:0

FencingGirls:Epee: Gold medal match: Mahi Aradwad (Mah) bt Anupriya (Har) 15-11; Bronze - Benny Reeba (CG), Janhvi Jadhav (Mah)Foil: Gold medal match: Kanupriya (Har) bt Mangaleibi T (Man) 15-6; Bronze - Prachi (Har), Jasmine (Pun)

JudoGirls:52kg: Gold - Mherdukh Makhwana (Guj); Silver - Popy Bowmick (TRP); Bronze: Riya Kashyap (UP), Shaily Shukla (Guj)57 kg: Gold - Shahin Darjada (Guj); Silver - Rupanshi (HP); Bronze: Nikita (Har), Shan (Har)

Boys: 60kg: Gold - Lucky (Har); Silver - Inder Aakash Singh (Har); Bronze: Kapil Damai (Chd), Om Rattan (Pun)66kg: Gold - A Wanglen (Man); Silver - M Wanghoi (Man); Bronze: Mohit Yadav (Del), Shaurya Pawar (Del)73 kg: Gold - Hitesh Kumar Gulia (Del); Silver - Atesh Chaturedi (Raj); Bronze: Agashin W (Man), Ram Keshvala (Guj)

Gymnastics

Girls:Artistic Individual All-Round: Gold - Nishika Agarwal (Tel) 42.95; Silver - Soumili Karar (WB) 42.25; Sara Rawool (Mah) 40.50

Rhythmic Individual All-Round: Gold - Sanyukta Kale (Mah) 102.75; Silver - Muskan Rana (J&K) 99.00; Bronze - Life Adlakha (Har) 91.55

Boys:Artistic Individual All-Round: Gold - Aaryan Davande (Mah) 73.200; Silver - Pranav Mishra (UP) 72.470; Bronze - Harshit D (UP) 71.700

Hockey

Girls:Group A: Madhya Pradesh bt Chhattisgarh 1-0; Mizoram bt Tamil Nadu 7-0Group B: Haryana bt Jharkhand 4-3; Odisha bt Punjab 2-0.

Boys:Group A: Punjab bt Tamil Nadu 2-1; Odisha bt Madhya Pradesh 2-1

Kabaddi (final):

Girls: Gold medal match: Haryana bt Tamil Nadu 40-33; Bronze: Bihar, Himachal PradeshBoys: Gold medal match: Haryana bt Rajasthan 43-28; Bronze: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu

Squash

Girls Individual (semi-finals): 1-Pooja Arthi R (TN) beat Deepika V (TN) 11-5, 11-4, 11-5; 2- Nirupama Dubey (Mah) beat Shameena Riaz (TN) 11-8, 11-4, 8-11, 11-7

Girls Team (quarterfinals): Tamil Nadu bt Bihar 3-0; Rajasthan bt Kerala 3-0; Uttar Pradesh bt Uttarakhand 3-0; Maharashtra beat Karnataka 3-0

Boys Individual (semi-finals): 1-Tanveet Singh Mund (MP) beat Sarvesh Pr (TN) 11-6, 10-12, 12-14, 11-8, 11-6; 2-Aryan Pratap Singh (UP) bt Arihant K S (TN) 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 11-7

Boys Team (quarterfinals): Tamil Nadu bt Manipur 3-0; Assam bt Kerala 2-1; Rajasthan bt Maharashtra 3-0; Uttar Pradesh bt Chhattisgarh 3-0

Yogasana

Girls:Artistic Single: Gold - Rudrakshi Bhave (Mah) 137.75; Silver - Tejaswini Khinchi (Mah) 135.63; Bronze - Pranjal Vhanna (Mah) 135.5

Boys: Artistic Single: Gold - Rohan Sunil Tayade (Mah) 135.13; Silver - Chittesh S (TN) 133.75; Bronze - Swaraj Sunny Fiske (Mah) 132.38. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)