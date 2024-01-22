Chennai, Jan 22: Defending champion Maharashtra, along with last edition's runner-up Haryana, bagged five and four gold medals each to be placed second and third, respectively, in the medals tally of the Khelo India Youth Games, here on Monday. Maharashtra scalped two golds each in gymnastics and yogasana along with one in fencing. On the other hand, Haryana made a clean sweep in kabaddi golds, besides adding one each in judo and fencing.

Meanwhile, host Tamil Nadu continued to dominate the medals tally with six golds, adding two from the cycling velodrome. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Maharashtra Gymnast Aaryan Davande Wins Boys Artistic All-Round Gold Medal.

Gujarat took the fifth position after judokas Meherudak Makhwana (52kg) and Shahin Darjada (57kg) added two more golds to the one they had won on Sunday. Also, Telangana clinched two golds – one each in gymnastics and cycling. Gymnast Aaryan Davande opened Maharashtra's gold medal tally, thanks to his top-notch performance in the artistic all-round competition, whereas Samyukta Kale grasped the title in the girls rhythmic all-round, scoring 102.75 total points.

Davande accumulated 73.200 total points to edge past Pranav Mishra (72.470) of Uttar Pradesh to rise to the top spot. Uttar Pradesh's Harshit bagged the bronze with a total score of 71.700 points in the event where the boys had to fare on six separate apparatus to determine the winner.

In yogasana, Rudrakshi Bhave made a clean sweep for Maharashtra in the girls' artistic single category. Khelo India Youth Games 2023: Sapna, Daughter Of A Welder From Chandigarh, Bags Second Gold Medal in Judo

Rohan Tayade seized the gold in boys' artistic single before fencer Mahi Aradwad rounded off the gold count for the state with a 15-11 victory over Haryana's Anupriya in the girls' epee final. As expected, Haryana clinched both the golds in kabaddi. The boys team beat Rajasthan 43-28, while the girls defeated Tamil Nadu 40-33 in the finals.

In judo, Lucky prevailed over his state-mate Inder Aakash Singh to win the gold before Kanupriya trounced Mangaleibi T of Manipur in the girls' foil final in fencing, taking Haryana to the third place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)