Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) put up a commanding total of 200/6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens on Thursday, thanks to a strong finish from Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. Their crucial 91-run partnership propelled KKR past the 200-run mark after a shaky start.

Batting first, KKR had a rocky beginning as Quinton de Kock fell early for 1, dismissed by SRH skipper Pat Cummins. Sunil Narine followed soon after, managing 7 runs before being sent back, leaving KKR at 16/2 within the first 2.3 overs.

Also Read | LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction, IPL 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians.

However, captain Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi steadied the innings with a crucial 81-run partnership. Rahane played an aggressive knock of 38 off 27 balls, striking four sixes and a boundary before being dismissed by Zeeshan Ansari.

Raghuvanshi, continuing his fine form, registered his second Indian Premier League (IPL) fifty, scoring 50 off 32 balls with five fours and two sixes. His dismissal at 12.4 overs left KKR at 106/4, putting pressure on the middle order.

Also Read | Mohsin Naqvi Becomes New ACC President, PCB Chairman Succeeds Sri Lanka’s Supremo Shammi Silva.

With KKR looking uncertain to reach 200, Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh took charge. Iyer, who initially struggled, found his rhythm and hammered a 28-ball 60, marking his third consecutive fifty against SRH. His innings included seven boundaries and three maximums, ensuring momentum for the hosts.

Rinku Singh provided solid support with an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls, smashing four boundaries and a six. Their 91-run stand shifted the tide in KKR's favour, helping them accelerate in the death overs.

Iyer's blistering knock ended in the final over when Harshal Patel dismissed him, but by then, KKR had already ensured a competitive total. Andre Russell had minimal impact with the bat, but his contribution wasn't needed, given the explosive finish by Iyer and Rinku.

SRH's bowlers had a mixed outing, with wickets spread evenly. Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Harshal Patel, and Kamindu Mendis each picked up a wicket but struggled to contain KKR's late onslaught.

With 201 runs required for victory, SRH now faces a challenging chase to secure their second win in IPL 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)