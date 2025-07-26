Manchester [UK], July 26 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul continues his stellar form in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy as he completes 9000 runs in international cricket across all formats on Saturday.

He achieved his feat in his outing against the Three Lions in the fourth test at Manchester. He has scored 9,050 runs in 219 matches at an average of 40.04, with 19 centuries and 58 fifties in 256 innings.

During this series, he has smashed 451 runs, in four Tests, at an average of 64.42, with two centuries and fifty each. India is already trailing 2-1 in the five-match series.

With England looking strong at home and India now facing fresh injury worries, the visitors will have to dig deep and produce something special to stay alive in the contest.

Coming to the fourth test, after an early jolt just before Lunch, India found stability in the second session of Day 4, thanks to a composed partnership between skipper Shubman Gill and opener KL Rahul.

The duo ensured there were no further hiccups as India went into Tea at 86/2 in the Manchester Test on Saturday

Gill, who looked in fine touch, notched up his eighth Test fifty and fourth against England off 77 deliveries. His innings has been laced with eight delightful boundaries, showing great control and intent at the crease. He is batting on 52 off 80 deliveries.

Rahul also completed 1000 Test runs in England, becoming only the fifth Indian to do so after legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli.

With 1575 runs, Tendulkar is in first place, followed by Dravid (1376), Gavaskar (1152), and Kohli (1096). Now, Rahul joins this elite list, marking another solid milestone in his career.

Brief Scores: India 358 & 86/2 (Shubman Gill 52*, KL Rahul 30*; Chris Woakes 2/25) vs England 669 (Joe Root 150, Ben Stokes 141, Ravindra Jadeja 4/143). (ANI)

