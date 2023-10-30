Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 30 (ANI): India wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul became the latest recipient of the fielder of the match award by fielding coach T Dilip as he edged past other two contenders - Mohammed Siraj and Ishan Kishan - for the performance during India's 100-run victory over England in the World Cup.

Rahul impressed with his sharp wicketkeeping skills as the ball swung sharply early in the innings. For his efforts, he was awarded a gold medal in a unique style.

Dilip, who has brought memorable innovations to how the prize is awarded, called upon the payers to step out as stadium lights dimmed and then KL Rahul's name popped up leaving the players pleasantly surprised.

The last time a drone came towards the team with a photo frame of Shreyas Iyer as the prize was announced. Ravindra Jadeja handed over the medal to Iyer while Kuldeep Yadav made sure that the batter wore the photo frame.

Dilip also pointed out the impressive efforts of players like Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and skipper Rohit Sharma to keep the ball dry when dew kicked in.

"Something really impressive today was that there was dew out there, the spinners were on top but the one per cent factor which that role played by Rohit, Virat and Jadeja,..even in the in-circle fielders trying to dry up the ball and helping the ball each and everything counts and everything is noticed," Dilip said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Coming to the match, India overcame the dew factor and England's batting depth to win by 100 runs, their sixth victory in the tournament.

In the match, England opted to bowl. India put 229/9 in their 50 overs. Stars like Virat Kohli (0), Shubman Gill (9) and Shreyas Iyer (4) failed to kick off. But useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (87 in 101 balls with 10 fours and three sixes), KL Rahul (39 in 58 balls, with three fours) and Suryakumar Yadav (49 in 47 balls, with four boundaries and a six) helped India go beyond the 200-run mark.

David Willey (3/45) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid and Chris Woakes (2/33) took two wickets. Mark Wood got one wicket. Chasing, England was never really a threat except for Liam Livingstone (27), the only batter to cross 20 runs. Mohammed Shami (4/22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) demolished the English batting line-up. Kuldeep Yadav (2/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (one wicket) also bowled well. (ANI)

