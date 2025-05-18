New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Opener KL Rahul displayed great intent on a slow and grippy wicket to score his fifth IPL century as Delhi Capitals scored 199 for 3 against Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Rahul, who scored a 65-ball unbeaten 112 and shared a 90-run partnership with one-down batter Abhishek Porel (30), dug deep into his reserves after DC yet again lost opener Faf du Plessis (5) early.

Rahul's last IPL century had come in 2022 and while other batters struggled, he hit 14 boundaries and 4 sixes to give DC a competitive score.

Rahul also earned the unique distinction of scoring centuries for three different franchises in the IPL -- Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

GT's left-arm pacer Arshad Khan (1/7), Sai Kishore (1/47) and Prasidh Krishna (1/40) took a wicket each.

Brief scores:

Delhi Capitals: 199 for 3 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 112 not out, Abhishek Porel 30; Sai Kishore 1/47, Prasidh Krishna 1/40).

