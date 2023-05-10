New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Indian batter KL Rahul has undergone successful surgery on his thigh on Tuesday.

KL Rahul gave an update about his surgery in an Instagram post where he thanked the medical staff for the smooth and comfortable treatment.

"Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery - it was successful. A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I'm officially on the road to recovery now. I'm determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!" KL Rahul stated in his post.

The Indian batter has been ruled out of the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia and the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to the injury.

On May 8, BCCI announced Ishan Kishan as the replacement of KL Rahul in the World Test Championship while Lucknow Super Giants replaced KL Rahul, who was also the skipper of the team with Karun Nair on May 5.

The LSG captain sustained the injury in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 1. Chasing a ball in the outfield in the second over, he clutched at his thigh and then limped off the field.

The way Rahul pulled up at the boundary made it clear that it was a serious injury. He immediately slumped on the field and was attended to by emergency personnel.

The support staff immediately requested a stretcher to help him off the pitch. Rahul had to leave the field, and the keeper-bat did not return until the chase of a modest 127 got unexpectedly tense.

LSG captain then came out to bat at No. 11 in a bid to get his team past the finish line. But he was unable to run between the wickets, which resulted in Amit Mishra facing every single ball of the final over against RCB. Lucknow eventually lost the closely fought fixture by 18 runs. (ANI)

