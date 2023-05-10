Suryakumar Yadav gave a timely reminder of why he is the absolute best in the shortest version of the game. There were question marks on his form after he had a poor start to the tournament, but he has found his groove as the games have gone by. And on Tuesday against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he brought out his absolute best for everyone to see at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a crucial match for both teams. Suryakumar Yadav’s brilliance, coupled with an excellent performance from youngster Nehal Wadhera helped the five-time champions rise to the third spot on the Indian Premier League 2023 points table and strengthen their playoff hopes. So good was Suryakumar Yadav’s knock that not just his teammates but the opposition—Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis showed their appreciation of this T20 masterclass. 'SKY Has No Limit!' Fans Praise Suryakumar Yadav After His 83-Run Knock in MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

What happens when Suryakumar Yadav is in such an ominous form? Even good totals look easy and that is precisely what happened. Batting first, Jason Behrendorff rocked the RCB batting order with a couple of early wickets, which included the wicket of Virat Kohli. Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell then got going and took the Mumbai Indians bowlers for a trip all around the stadium. But Mumbai Indians once again clawed their way back into this contest when the 120-run stand off just 62 balls was ended by Behrendorff. Faf was also dismissed soon and as a result, the RCB total fell way short than it should have ideally been. In response, Wanindu Hasaranga was able to bring RCB back into the game by dismissing both Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma is the same over, but since then, it was the Suryakumar-Nehal show. The two added 140 runs off only 66 balls to help Mumbai Indians chase down the total in just 16.3 overs. IPL 2023 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Stat Highlights

#Suryakumar Yadav scored his fourth fifty of IPL 2023.

#His 83 is his personal best score in the tournament.

#He also completed 3000 IPL runs and 100 sixes in the tournament.

#Faf du Plessis completed 1000 runs for RCB.

#He also scored his sixth half-century of IPL 2023.

#Glenn Maxwell hit his fourth fifty of IPL 2023.

#Mumbai Indians won with 21 balls to spare, the highest by a team chasing a total of 200 or more in the IPL.

#Mumbai Indians registered their third 200+ run chase in IPL 2023, the most by a side in an edition.

High-flying Mumbai Indians will hope to make further movement upwards on the table when they take on Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on May 12. Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand, would hope to bounce back when they take on Rajasthan Royals on May 14.

