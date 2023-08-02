Kokrajhar (Assam) [India], August 2 (ANI): Kokrajhar is all set to host the 132nd edition of the historic Durand Cup for the first time at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Stadium. The trophy unveiling ceremony and the trophy tour conducted on July 22 have created euphoria amongst the local football enthusiasts to witness the best footballing action in India in their own city.

The Opening Ceremony is scheduled on August 5 at SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar. The world-class stadium is all geared up to host the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande for the inaugural ceremony, as per a press release from Defence PRO, Guwahati.

Thrilling displays by the Indian Armed Forces contingents and cultural programs by the local troupe will be a visual extravaganza for all. The city is all set to witness the Sukhoi flypast, Para Jumps and Helicopter Fly Pasts. The martial displays and Bhangra teamed with the display of Bodo cultural dances by the locals will enthrall the crowds expected for the inaugural event.

The inaugural event is also eagerly awaited by the local football fans as their favourite local team, Bodoland FC will make its debut in the inaugural match itself against Rajasthan United FC. Additionally, the city will also welcome a foreign team, from Nepal, the Tribhuvan Army FC.

The 132nd Edition of the Durand Cup will witness the participation of 24 teams, including one team each from Nepal and Bangladesh, which are set to return to the folds of Durand Cup Tournament after a gap of 27 years. A total of 12 teams of the Indian Super League (ISL), five teams of I-League and Downtown Heroes FC of I-League 2, a club based in Srinagar are participating in the tournament. All three teams of Armed Forces are also set to showcase their sporting skills along with a local team of Bodoland FC.

The tournament will be played from August 3 to September 3 2023 across the three cities of Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar. Kokrajhar will also host one quarter final on August 24 apart from the league matches between eight teams namely Odisha FC, Rajasthan United FC, Shillong Lajong, Delhi FC, Army Football Team, Tribhuvan Army FC, Downtown Heroes FC and the local team of Bodoland FC. (ANI)

