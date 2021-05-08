New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Tokyo Games-bound shooter Lucas Kozeniesky beat his American teammate and reigning Olympic champion Ginny Thrasher 2-0 to claim a bronze medal at the TOPGUN online shooting competition.

Barring the closing stages of the second 'Race To 10' match when Ginny briefly rallied to test Lucas, the third-place contest was largely a one-sided affair with Lucas' consistency leaving Ginny with few answers.

As the shooters settled down, Lucas shot his only sub-par score during this phase, and Ginny did so twice. But once the intensity was raised, Lucas broke away by shooting high 10s throughout, including three perfect 10.9s.

The score was close till the 11th shot with the score reading 6-5 in Lucas' favour but, thereafter, settled in with some top-notch shooting to take the first match 10-7.

The contest appeared to be heading towards a quick finish as Lucas established a huge 6-1 lead in no time, and then 8-3. Once again, a 10.9, his fourth of the match, figured in his road to domination.

Perhaps, it was the lack of fight in the decider that instilled complacency in Lucas as he reeled off five low 10s towards the close to allow Ginny to close the gap to 8-6. He recovered in time to seal the match with two strong shots to register a 10-6 win.

The 10-day online competition is being organised by former India shooter Shimon Sharif.

