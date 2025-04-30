La Quinta (California), Apr 30 (PTI) Indian amateur Krishnav Chopraa produced two bogey free rounds of 63-66 followed by a 71 to emerge winner at the Big West Championship at La Quinta Country Club.

He totalled 16-under 200 for three days. Chopraa's total tied with the lowest ever in the championship since 2006.

Chopraa, son of former India cricketer, Nikhil Chopra, has been a member of the Indian amateur team, played for Long Beach State and helped them win the team title for the third time.

Chopraa finished ahead of defending individual medallist Tegan Andrews of Cal State Fullerton.

